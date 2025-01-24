Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Up 10.3% – Here’s What Happened

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Approximately 67,726,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 585% from the average daily volume of 9,883,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

Wishbone Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £594,848.10, a PE ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile

Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.

It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.

The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.

