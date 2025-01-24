Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Makes New $374,000 Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. Citigroup upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $238.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.71. The stock has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.59. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.10 and a 52-week high of $258.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $5,250,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,521 shares in the company, valued at $42,953,500.42. This represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 139,353 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total value of $33,150,685.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,868,240.23. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 404,332 shares of company stock worth $94,299,521. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.