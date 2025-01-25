131,165 Shares in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Purchased by Strategic Investment Management LLC

Strategic Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 131,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,000. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF makes up 2.4% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,354,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,780,000 after buying an additional 125,320 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 72,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $54.51 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $55.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.849 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

