13,257 Shares in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Acquired by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yardley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $28,066,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,205,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,877,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,215,000 after purchasing an additional 493,911 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,531,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,487,000 after purchasing an additional 475,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,822,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,391,000 after buying an additional 441,160 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $42.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.80. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $42.42.
Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.
