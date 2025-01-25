Accel Wealth Management Buys 4,032 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 11,081 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 37,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $128.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.35. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $114.45 and a 12-month high of $137.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

