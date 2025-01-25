Accel Wealth Management Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Accel Wealth Management lessened its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in RTX by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 441,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,042,000 after buying an additional 20,182 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 90,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. TD Cowen upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RTX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $125.23 on Friday. RTX Co. has a one year low of $88.90 and a one year high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.38 and its 200 day moving average is $118.29. The firm has a market cap of $166.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. RTX’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

