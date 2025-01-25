Accel Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Accel Wealth Management decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 110.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2,674.4% in the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after buying an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 125,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.73.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1 %

LMT opened at $496.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $413.92 and a one year high of $618.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

