Accel Wealth Management Sells 1,363 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Accel Wealth Management cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.95 and its 200 day moving average is $74.32. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $64.56 and a twelve month high of $83.97.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.