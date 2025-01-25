Accel Wealth Management Sells 2,766 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Accel Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FPE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 108,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 50,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $18.23.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

