Accel Wealth Management Sells 38 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Accel Wealth Management cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $272.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.81 and a 1 year high of $275.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

