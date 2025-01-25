Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,305 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 66,909.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock worth $713,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,333 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,017,373,000 after purchasing an additional 787,356 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Adobe by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,168,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $519,646,000 after buying an additional 347,536 shares during the last quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,744,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $475.00 target price (down from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.00.

Adobe Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $435.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $508.06. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $403.75 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $189.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,693.55. This trade represents a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

