Advocate Group LLC Acquires 664 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Advocate Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. First County Bank CT grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 38,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $277.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.61 and a 200 day moving average of $263.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $228.17 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

