AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Cuts Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,378 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $16,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRVL opened at $124.02 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $127.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.12%.

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $534,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,203,170.16. This represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $177,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,159,597.63. This trade represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,755 shares of company stock valued at $4,361,430. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRVL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.38.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

