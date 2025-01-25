AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Cuts Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,189 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Insulet were worth $33,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PODD. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 633.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Insulet by 32.6% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $280.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $267.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.22. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $160.19 and a 12 month high of $282.86.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. Insulet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $543.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total transaction of $252,192.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,129.46. This trade represents a 13.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $3,470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,240. This represents a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Insulet from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.81.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

