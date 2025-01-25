AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Grows Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $24,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,171,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,044,795,000 after acquiring an additional 841,776 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,600,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,900,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665,593 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 79.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,162,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,780,329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,680,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,540,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,302,119,000 after buying an additional 574,421 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,414,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,743,000 after buying an additional 93,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $93.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.74 and a 200 day moving average of $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $115.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,034.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $98.90.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,422.22%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Maxim Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.96.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 248,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $23,064,310.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,886,126.44. This represents a 64.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $620,355.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,198.80. The trade was a 43.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 456,234 shares of company stock worth $42,130,461 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

