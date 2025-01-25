AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 779,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $55,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.15.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 5.3 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $72.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

