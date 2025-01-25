AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 4,415 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Dover were worth $21,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $815,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Dover by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Dover by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dover from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Dover from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.55.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $198.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.69. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $148.45 and a twelve month high of $208.26.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 18.43%.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.