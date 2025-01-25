AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Trims Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,036,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,644 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 1.2% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $94,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $87.88 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $80.03 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.44. The company has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 57.31%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 55.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

