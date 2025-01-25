AM Investment Strategies LLC Acquires 363 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 0.7% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.93.

Shares of C opened at $81.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.11. The stock has a market cap of $153.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $82.77.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Citigroup declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

