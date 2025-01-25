AM Investment Strategies LLC Has $422,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

AM Investment Strategies LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,128 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 33,026 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 22,979 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Melius Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $62.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $62.31. The company has a market cap of $247.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.67%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 171,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $9,873,562.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 783,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,059,857.14. The trade was a 17.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 58,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $3,345,228.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,596,059. This trade represents a 20.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 353,522 shares of company stock valued at $20,349,721. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

