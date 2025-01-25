American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Holdings Reduced by PCG Wealth Advisors LLC

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.

QGRO stock opened at $106.16 on Friday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $78.11 and a 12 month high of $106.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.01.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

