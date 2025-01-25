Analysts Set Expectations for MLTX FY2025 Earnings

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.91) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share.

MLTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $45.70 on Thursday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $64.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.08.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLTX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,950,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,590,000 after buying an additional 1,306,215 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,167,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,858,000 after acquiring an additional 49,733 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 115.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,307,000 after purchasing an additional 587,684 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 666,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 43,157 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

