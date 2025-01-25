Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,356 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 22,108 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.0% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 605 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,165 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 87,515 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BUD shares. Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE:BUD opened at $48.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $87.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $45.94 and a 1-year high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

