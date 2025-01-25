Apeiron RIA LLC Has $297,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,731,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,509,155,000 after buying an additional 520,027 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,582,993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $772,727,000 after acquiring an additional 275,870 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 436.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,343,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $661,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975,110 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,391,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $575,460,000 after purchasing an additional 145,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,893,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $530,612,000 after purchasing an additional 609,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $792,038.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,330.28. This represents a 19.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MDT opened at $90.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.70 and its 200-day moving average is $85.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 85.63%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

