apricus wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,597 Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International in the second quarter worth approximately $4,299,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,849,000 after purchasing an additional 23,786 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Standex International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Standex International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 556,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,670,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on Standex International from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Insider Activity

In other Standex International news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 1,661 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total value of $349,491.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,196.71. The trade was a 12.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.81, for a total value of $319,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,763.66. This represents a 8.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,419 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Standex International Stock Up 0.3 %

SXI stock opened at $190.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $141.90 and a 1 year high of $212.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.94 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also

