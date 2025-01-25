Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Trading Up 31.2% – What’s Next?

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report) traded up 31.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.61. 239,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 290,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Arbor Metals Stock Up 7.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.39. The stock has a market cap of C$41.20 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of -3.71. The company has a current ratio of 243.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78.

Arbor Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company has interests in the Jarnet, Corvette Lake, and St. Pierre lithium projects comprising 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.