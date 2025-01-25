Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Stock Price Down 25% – Here’s Why

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report) dropped 25% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 71,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 163,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Arctic Star Exploration Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$3.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

About Arctic Star Exploration

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

Further Reading

