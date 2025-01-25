Aspiring Ventures LLC Acquires New Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Aspiring Ventures LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 23,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 0.4% of Aspiring Ventures LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 525.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $27.53.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

