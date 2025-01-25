Aspiring Ventures LLC Invests $256,000 in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Aspiring Ventures LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $59.70 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average is $43.30.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

