Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys 1,298 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCB. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 561,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,706,000 after acquiring an additional 38,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 19,922 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 174,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after buying an additional 19,922 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 141,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCB opened at $79.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $953.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.95. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.02 and a fifty-two week high of $82.52.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.