Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 277,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,436 shares during the period. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF were worth $15,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 147,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 237.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $59.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $960.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $62.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average of $58.18.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

