Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 300 Shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 1,762.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 182.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,271,000.

NYSEARCA QWLD opened at $127.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.15. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $111.77 and a 12-month high of $130.92. The firm has a market cap of $127.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.79.

About SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

