Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 306.3% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SIZE stock opened at $155.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.77 million, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.30. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $130.54 and a 52 week high of $159.48.
iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
