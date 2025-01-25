Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 306.3% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SIZE stock opened at $155.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.77 million, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.30. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $130.54 and a 52 week high of $159.48.

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.