AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $51.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. AtriCure traded as high as $41.05 and last traded at $39.50, with a volume of 782535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.63.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ATRC. UBS Group upped their price target on AtriCure from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on AtriCure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on AtriCure from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.
Read Our Latest Report on AtriCure
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AtriCure Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.89 and a beta of 1.42.
AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $115.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.
AtriCure Company Profile
AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AtriCure
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Why Energy Transfer Stock Could Soar to New Highs in 2025
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for Long-Term Growth
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Despite Short-Term Risks Freeport McMoran Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.