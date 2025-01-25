B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $37.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 311.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 10.4% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $37,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,823,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,087,000. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,114,000 after buying an additional 377,631 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 832,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,833,000 after buying an additional 352,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 584,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,582,000 after buying an additional 350,171 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $301.30 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $239.86 and a twelve month high of $302.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.29. The company has a market capitalization of $451.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

