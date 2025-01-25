B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Invests $1.07 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $255.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $183.78 and a 1-year high of $257.71.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

