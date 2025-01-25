B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Invests $751,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $415.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.95. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $310.51 and a 1-year high of $419.53. The firm has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

