B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 33,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, HFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $47.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.33. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $47.85.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
