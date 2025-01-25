Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Shares Down 16.1% – Time to Sell?

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 16.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 544,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 357% from the average daily volume of 118,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Barksdale Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$18.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15.
About Barksdale Resources
Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.
