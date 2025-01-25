Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,679 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. This trade represents a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $414.53 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $407.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

