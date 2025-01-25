Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $695,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $387.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $381.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $284.84 and a 52 week high of $402.25.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.