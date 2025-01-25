Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 127 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $91.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.98. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.