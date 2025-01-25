Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Destiny Tech100 were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXYZ. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Destiny Tech100 in the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 by 75.6% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Get Destiny Tech100 alerts:

Destiny Tech100 Price Performance

Shares of Destiny Tech100 stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. Destiny Tech100 Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $105.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.86.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Tech100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Tech100 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.