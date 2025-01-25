Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Destiny Tech100 were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXYZ. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Destiny Tech100 in the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 by 75.6% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000.
Destiny Tech100 Price Performance
Shares of Destiny Tech100 stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. Destiny Tech100 Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $105.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.86.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Destiny Tech100
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Why Energy Transfer Stock Could Soar to New Highs in 2025
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for Long-Term Growth
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Despite Short-Term Risks Freeport McMoran Worth a Look
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Tech100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Tech100 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.