Benin Management CORP Sells 455 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Benin Management CORP decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 2.6% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17,113.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,220,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,268,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,738,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,679 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,021,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,049,000 after buying an additional 2,264,445 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 211.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,847,000 after buying an additional 1,592,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,360,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,059 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PEP shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

PEP opened at $149.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.40. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.51 and a 12-month high of $183.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

