Bennett Selby Investments LP Has $5.06 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,679 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 2.0% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Netflix by 700.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total value of $8,405,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.71, for a total transaction of $604,481.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,117 shares of company stock worth $123,913,691 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $977.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $417.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $892.06 and its 200 day moving average is $764.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $999.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10,141,900 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,009.29.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

