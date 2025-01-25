Bespoke Extracts (OTCMKTS:BSPK) Stock Price Up 3.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK – Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 3,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 3,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Bespoke Extracts Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10.

About Bespoke Extracts

Bespoke Extracts, Inc provides hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers CBD formulations, including manuka honey and in the form of lotions and balms. It offers its products through its direct to consumers e-commerce store bespokeextracts.com. The company was formerly known as DiMi Telematics International, Inc and changed its name to Bespoke Extracts, Inc in March 2017.

