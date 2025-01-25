Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BIREF. Scotiabank upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BIREF

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.28 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0714 per share. This represents a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 700.18%.

About Birchcliff Energy

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.