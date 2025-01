Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.35 and traded as high as $33.35. Blackhawk Bancorp shares last traded at $33.35, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

Blackhawk Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.35.

Blackhawk Bancorp Company Profile

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking, savings, health savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, auto, student, and home improvement and equity loans; and lines of credit and credit cards.

