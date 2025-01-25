BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Enters Standstill Agreement with Saba Capital ManagementOn January 20, 2025, BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. disclosed in an 8-K filing that it had engaged in a standstill agreement with Saba Capital Management, L.P. The agr

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read BlackRock MuniAssets Fund’s 8K filing here.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
