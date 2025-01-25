BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Enters Standstill Agreement with Saba Capital Management, L.P.****

**

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust, a Delaware-based company, entered into a standstill agreement on January 20, 2025, with Saba Capital Management, L.P., represented by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. This agreement, termed the “Standstill Agreement,” outlines terms binding Saba, the Fund, and the Investment Advisor, including Saba’s commitment to adhere to specified standstill covenants and vote its common shares according to the Fund’s Board of Trustees’ recommendation on voting matters.

The Standstill Agreement’s effective period continues until the day following the completion of the Fund’s 2027 annual shareholder meeting or August 31, 2027, whichever comes first, unless terminated earlier by mutual agreement. The agreement itself, including its terms, is detailed in Exhibit 10.1 attached to the filing.

In other financial disclosures, at the end of the reporting period in 2024, the total assets of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust amounted to $1.4 billion. Additionally, the company recorded net income of $3.601 million for the full year ended December 31, 2024, with notable financial indicators demonstrating growth and stability within the organization.

The discussed 8-K filing provides insights into the company’s recent financial agreements and performance indices, showcasing a strategic approach to governance and growth within the specialty technology and science sectors.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

